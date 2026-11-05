undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Citrus Health Network executive faces additional charges in alleged $400K ‘no-show employee scheme’
5 days ago
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Citrus Health Network executive who was previously arrested on allegations of stealing more than $1 million is now facing additional charges after investigators uncovered an alleged “no-show employee scheme” that authorities say cost the organization and a Miami-Dade taxpayer-funded county program more than $400,000.