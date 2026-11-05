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One move the Rockets must make this season
By Lachard Binkley,4 days ago
The Rockets need an upgrade at one roster spot. The Houston Rockets are off to their best start since their franchise record-setting 2017-18 season. That season, of course, featured Chris Paul and the Rockets’ second-best player in franchise history, James Harden. The Rockets won a franchise-best 65 games that season, and it was also the last time they made the Western Conference Finals.