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Lane County Elections Office resumes ballot processing after inkjet clog halted sorting
By News Staff,5 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Elections Office has resumed processing ballots and will have updated results by 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Nov. 5). Yesterday, ballot sorting equipment at the Lane County Elections Office stopped working due to a clog in an inkjet line that prints the date and time a ballot is sorted onto the return envelopes.