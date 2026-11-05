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Central Shenandoah Health District and James Madison University announce partnership to launch Maternal Produce Prescription Program
By Carolynn Unger,5 days ago
HARRISONBURG, VA (Rocktown Now) – The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) along with James Madison University’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services (JMU-IHHS) and other community organizations announced the upcoming launch of the Central Shenandoah Maternal Prescription Program (CS-MP3) throughout the region beginning in 2027. According...