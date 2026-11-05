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Hibernia Diner – Rockaway, New Jersey
By Jason C,5 days ago
On a recent roadtrip, traveling I-80 I pulled off in Rockaway and stumbled upon the Hibernia Diner. Honestly, stopping here was the best decision of the trip. Right away, it hits you with that classic, cozy Jersey diner vibe-nothing overly pretentious, just a super clean, nostalgic spot filled with locals and a warm energy that makes you feel instantly at home the second you walk through the door.
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