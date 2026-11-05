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Attorney General James Secures Conviction of Queens Deed Thief Who Stole Elderly Widow’s Home
By Chris Boyle,5 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the first conviction under New York’s criminal deed theft law. Victor Quimis, 40, of Queens, pleaded guilty today to stealing the home of Renuka Bherwani, an elderly widow who lived in Kew Gardens Hills, Queens, while she was receiving end-of-life hospice care in her home. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Quimis and Deepa Roy, 69, of Manhattan, worked together to forge Bherwani’s signature on documents transferring ownership of her home to themselves. Roy and Quimis later forged additional documents in order to transfer ownership of the home to Hunter Studios & Developer Corp. (Hunter Studios), a corporation owned by Quimis. Quimis then obtained a $552,500 mortgage on the property, allowing him to steal over $300,000 after paying off Bherwani’s prior mortgage and liens in his name. Both Roy and Quimis were charged with multiple felonies for their roles in the scheme on August 7, 2025.
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