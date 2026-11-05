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Nevada Dems tap Flores as Senate Majority Leader
By Kevin Sheridan,5 days ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senate Democrats have elected Edgar Flores as their next Senate Majority Leader. Flores was elected on Thursday. “I am deeply honored by the trust my colleagues have placed in me to lead our caucus. Our state faces urgent challenges, and working-class Nevadans are counting on us to deliver real solutions,” said Majority Leader-elect Edgar Flores. “From expanding access to affordable housing and healthcare to investing in our neighborhood public schools and making sure our economy works for everyday people. I am excited to get to Carson City and work with our colleagues in the Assembly and Governor-elect Aaron Ford to build a Nevada where every community has the resources and opportunities to thrive.”