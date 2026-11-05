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Celebrating the Indian holiday of Diwali
By Katey Roshetko,5 days ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Diwali is the Indian holiday known as the Festival of Light. It symbolizes victory like light over darkness and good over evil. Chhavi Bhalla, founder of White Light Bollywood; Bishan Parmer, owner of India Kabob and Curry; and Jaime Chapman, executive director of MidTown Reno, stopped by Morning Break to share the significance of the holiday and make a big announce regarding the return of Diwaliwood.