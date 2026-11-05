undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pro-Wrestling: EVE Reschedules Brawling Birds Match After AEW Blood & Guts
By Jeremy Thomas,5 days ago
The Brawling Birds will be in action at Pro-Wrestling: EVE a little later than intended after the Blood & Guts match on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Jaime Hayter and Alex Windsor were set to appear at the UK promotion’s Elite Encounters II on November 8th, taking on Hyperactive. However, EVE promoter Dann Read told Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Sid Pullar III on In the Weeds that the match is being rescheduled as a precaution after Wednesday night’s women’s Blood & Guts match.