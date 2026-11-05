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Browns nominate Assistant Team Physician Dr. Benjamin Boswell for 2026 Salute to Service Award
By ClevelandBrowns.com,5 days ago
BEREA, Ohio - The NFL (National Football League) and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced this year's nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. Now in its 16th year, the Salute to Service Award recognizes individuals across the league who go above and beyond to honor, empower and connect with the military community. The Cleveland Browns are proud to name Dr. Benjamin Boswell, an Assistant Team Physician and a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army Reserve Medical Corps, as the club's 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award nominee.