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Jimmy Fallon's Viral Midterms Monologue Drew 40 Million Social Views in 12 Hours
5 days ago
Jimmy Fallon’s November 4 Tonight Show monologue focused on Democrats’ sweeping 2026 midterm victories, including winning control of Congress, flipping Texas blue, and securing a majority of governorships. Fallon mocked Donald Trump’s reported reaction to Republican losses with jokes about his Truth Social messages and controversial moments from...