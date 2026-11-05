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‘Is America a Failed Experiment?’: A Look into America’s Progress to Celebrate its 250th Anniversary, With John McWhorter
4 days ago
John McWhorter, Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Slavic Department at Columbia University, spoke on America’s complicated progress since its founding on Monday in the Rhodes-Rawlings Auditorium in Klarman Hall as part of the College of Arts & Sciences’ America250 event series. McWhorter received his Ph.D. in linguistics...