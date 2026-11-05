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Kucherov Trade Demand Puts Tampa Bay Lightning in Bind
5 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Pushing The Odds with Matt Perrault. Kucherov’s Reported Trade Desire Creates a Difficult Situation for Tampa Bay. The situation surrounding Kucherov has raised questions about how the Tampa Bay Lightning should handle a disgruntled star. The two-time Cup winner has 415 points, more than Connor McDavid since 2023, and holds a partial no-trade clause. He reportedly wants to leave for more money, while Tampa Bay has no intention of trading him.