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Why the Mariners' New Manager Hire is a Huge Mistake!
5 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Pushing The Odds with Matt Perrault. Mariners’ Inexperienced Managerial Hire Draws Strong Criticism. If you are a player in that locker room, you know what the new manager is: a puppet who will be told what to do by the front office. He will not have the freedom of someone like Pat Murphy, who can rely on his instincts when deciding whether to leave a pitcher in for a few more batters, when to get Misurovski or when to put Ashby into the game.