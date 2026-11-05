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Edith Ida Lulu Coslet
5 days ago
Edith Ida Lulu Coslet, 93, of Marshall, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Westport Estates in Marshall. Born Oct. 31, 1933, in Corder, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Schmidt and Lydia Aversman Schmidt. Edith married Jackie O. Coslet on Nov. 26, 1976, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2015. Edith lived in Marshall most of her life and served as the custodian of her church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, after more than 40 years.