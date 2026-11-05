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Song of the Moment: The Monkees – “Last Train to Clarksville”
By Lesley Aeschliman,5 days ago
I was first exposed to The Monkees through a friend of mine in elementary school, who loved the song “Daydream Believer” and would play it a bit when I was at their house. About a couple of years before MTV started airing reruns of The Monkees’ television show, I discovered it in syndication. The local television station that aired the reruns of the series had a spot for it that used the song “Last Train to Clarksville,” so I have a strong association of that song with that promotional spot. When I later heard the song outside of that context, I found it to be a catchy pop track from the 1960’s.