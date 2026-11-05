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Titán vs. Último Guerrero vs. Templario signed for Saturday Night SuperFight
By MLW.com,4 days ago
Major League Wrestling today announced Titán vs. Último Guerrero vs. Templario in a spectacular three-way showdown at Saturday Night SuperFight on November 7 in Chicago. Pre-order Saturday Night SuperFight on VEEPS. Three distinct forces of lucha libre will collide when Titán’s breathtaking aerial attacks meet Último Guerrero’s punishing...