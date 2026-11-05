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Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Provides Detailed Explanation Into Neemias Queta’s Development
By Adam Taylor,5 days ago
After starting the season coming off the Boston Celtics bench, Neemias Queta appears to have cemented his place in Joe Mazzulla’s starting lineup. The offense runs more smoothly with Queta out there, primarily due to his mobility and screening skill. According to Cleaning The Glass, which has a built-in garbage-time filter, the Celtics are +17.3 points per 100 possessions better with Queta on the court than when he’s on the bench.