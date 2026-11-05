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PHOTOS: Election Day and Night in Dallas
By Bethany Erickson,5 days ago
In North Texas, four counties—Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton—cast nearly 2.4 million votes in the midterm elections. Statewide, turnout was 51.64 percent. As the day turned to night and the flurry of activity shifted from getting out the vote to waiting for those votes to be counted, two photographers, Bret Redman and Jason Janik, traveled Dallas County to capture the scene of what would turn out to be a momentous 24 hours.