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“We want to go broaden the net and get more people involved”: Inside Seminole Boosters’ plan to rebuild and expand FSU’s donor base
By Jon Loesche,5 days ago
Last month, Tomahawk Nation reported that Seminole Boosters’ donor base had shrunk 17% since 2023, even as the organization recorded its most successful monetary fundraising year. In a follow-up interview with Tomahawk Nation, Seminole Boosters CEO Stephen Ponder and Senior Vice President of Development Chris Wilson outlined the organization’s...
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