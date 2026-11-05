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Oklahoma stayed red, but Democrats still grabbed wins in a national blue wave
By KOSU,5 days ago
Oklahoma Republicans swept statewide offices in Tuesday's midterm elections, but Democrats still made significant gains in some of the state's most populous counties and defeated at least five incumbent Republican state representatives. The results mirrored a national political shift toward Democrats, although the movement in Oklahoma was concentrated largely in...
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