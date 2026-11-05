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LSU-Bama Scouting Report … Who Will Win The Likely Can’t-Lose Game For The College Football Playoff?
By Kace Kieschnick,3 days ago
No. 5 Alabama (6-2, 4-2 SEC) at No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC), College Football Playoff rankings) Baton Rouge • Tiger Stadium (“Death Valley”) The yearly matchup between LSU and Alabama dating back to 1964 comes to an end in 2026 with yet another high-stakes matchup. The No. 5 Crimson Tide (6-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) travel to Baton Rouge to face the No. 14 Tigers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) as both teams fight to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Bama got a favorable spot in the first CFP rankings, but without many big games left on the schedule, it is now or never for the Tide to get a big win to punch their ticket to the postseason. LSU, on the other hand, has plenty of opportunity with three top 15 opponents on the November slate, but the Tigers have yet to notch a statement win over a potential playoff team this season. Lane Kiffin’s Tigers and Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide both have explosive offenses led by dynamic quarterbacks Sam Leavitt and Keelon Russell. LSU has dominated its last two SEC opponents like it has in all of its wins this season while Alabama limped into the bye week ravaged by injuries following back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee. Both teams took the open week to get healthy and prepare for their most important matchup of the season yet.