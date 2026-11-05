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Everything We Know About Yellowjackets Season 4
4 days ago
Buzz, buzz, buzz! Yellowjackets Season 4 is coming, which means it’s almost time to find out how the survivors of that plane crash finally made it back home. After Season 3 ended with a full-circle moment—the Pit Girl hunt, now with a reveal that she was Mari—and Natalie finding out Misty’s role in making their initial rescue impossible in the first place, we’re sure the Wilderness timeline is going to get even more intense. In fact, just because the team’s about to leave that place behind, it doesn’t mean the Wilderness is done with them.