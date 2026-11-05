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Kim Mulkey’s New-Look Tigers Are Keeping Up The Intensity As They Prepare Host Texas Southern
By Kace Kieschnick,5 days ago
Kim Mulkey’s LSU women’s basketball team (1-0) is back in action on Thursday night as the Tigers host Texas Southern (0-1) of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at 7 p.m. (SEC Network+). The Tigers are coming off their largest victory in program history in the season opener on Monday, a 129-35 thrashing of Southeastern Louisiana, and they will look to replicate that dominance in game two at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
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