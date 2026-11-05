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Grant helps bring accessible treehouse to Ira Township
4 days ago
At a new park in Ira Township, visitors will be able to take in views of Swan Creek from an accessible treehouse. The treehouse will be the centerpiece of the first phase of development on 99 acres of parkland the township acquired in December 2022. It will be the county’s second public treehouse designed with accessibility in mind, following the example of the Pine River Nature Center in Goodells.