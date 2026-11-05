undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Community Christian Church hosts 19th annual Holiday Extravaganza
By Kristin Carol,5 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Holiday Extravaganza is in its 19th year! It would have been the 20th but due to Covid, we were unable to hold an inside sale. Years ago, a group of dedicated women members got together and started the Holiday Extravaganza as a Mission program to gain funds to help the underprivileged in our city! Over the years, new volunteers came to assist our ladies and now we have all denominations represented bringing their crafts and ideas in order to provide funds for Meals on Wheels.
1