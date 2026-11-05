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NYC is set to reach peak fall foliage next week—here are the 5 prettiest spots to see the leaves change
By Editor recommendations,5 days ago
It's been a pretty exceptional fall thus far, hasn't it New York? We've had uncharacteristically gorgeous autumnal weather (okay, fine, those 4:45pm sunsets do kind of suck), a stellar double-feature weekend of Halloween and the NYC Marathon, and our collective "Knicks in 5" energy has seemingly galvanized the rest of America to vote like the big game's at stake. The vibes outside are good, ya'll.