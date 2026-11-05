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Nostalgic New York Theme Park Axes 60-Year-Old Ride for a New Coaster
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
Long Island families will have another reason to put Farmingdale on their summer outing plans in 2027, as one of the region's longest-running amusement parks prepares for a milestone anniversary. The celebration will bring changes to an established section of the park, with new attractions joining several additions introduced over...