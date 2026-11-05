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Raptor Run 5k
By Staff Report,6 days ago
DARKE COUNTY – Join us on November 14th at 9am for the 5th annual Raptor Run 5k!. Enjoy a run (or walk!) through the pristine prairies, under woodland canopies, and around wetland wildlife. Pass by iconic locations at Shawnee Prairie Preserve like the Sugar Shack, Log House, and Blacksmith shop before completing your run near the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. At the end you’ll be greeted by the raptors themselves! Say hello to Pip, an Eastern screech owl, and Umber, a Barred owl, at the finish line for a photo.