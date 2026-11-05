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Former Moberly childcare provider sentenced to prison for child endangerment
By Gloria Enloe,4 days ago
A former Randolph County childcare provider convicted of multiple child endangerment charges is sentenced to 14 years in prison. Naomi Hess, of Moberly, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in August. She was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison on each of the charges. Three of the sentences are to run concurrently, and one consecutively, for a total of 14 years in prison.