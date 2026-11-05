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Bulldogs, Nocona to tussle Thursday
By Martin Edwards Assistant Editor,3 days ago
For their final regular season contest of the 2026 season, the Tioga Bulldogs varsity football team will host the 6-3 Nocona Indians on Thursday night. Nocona turned things around after a 2-8 season last year and opened district play with back-toback wins over Chico and Olney but come into this matchup on a two-game losing streak after losses to the Muenster Hornets, 56-31, and the Alvord Bulldogs, 37-7, in the last two weeks.