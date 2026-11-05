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Austin’s Base Power Is Scaling Fast in North Texas, Where More Than Half Its Customers Now Live
5 days ago
Austin energy startup Base Power is continuing its expansion in North Texas. In August 2025, the company opened an office and warehouse in Grapevine with around 10 full-time employees. Today, it has more than 100 employees and more than 50% of its customer base in Dallas-Fort Worth. It also recently inked a deal with Dallas-based Hillwood Communities to offer its home battery backup system to nearly 6,500 homes in three North Texas communities.
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