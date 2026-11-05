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Tioga claims Area title against Trenton
By Martin Edwards Assistant Editor,3 days ago
The No. 11-ranked Tioga Lady Bulldogs volleyball team punched their ticket to the regional semifinals, with back-to-back wins in the first two rounds of the postseason. The Lady Bulldogs pounced on their opponents in their bi-district and area championship matchups, sweeping the Poolville Lady Monarchs on Oct. 30 and the Lady Tigers of Trenton on Tuesday night.