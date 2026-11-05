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New Castle Man, 20, Chased During Taser Deployment; Loaded Rifle Found in Car
By Ryan Miller,5 days ago
A 20-year-old New Castle man is facing a long list of charges after police say a routine traffic stop outside a downtown convenience store spiraled into a foot chase, a Taser deployment, and the discovery of a loaded rifle tucked behind the driver's seat of his car. Rodney Lee Palmer, of Halco Drive, was arrested early on Oct. 25 in the parking lot of a convenience store on North Jefferson Street in New Castle.
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