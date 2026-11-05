undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Featured Local Job: Kahle’s Kitchens Hiring for Assembly Positions
3 days ago
Kahle’s Kitchens is growing and currently has openings in its Assembly Department for Wrapping, Warehouse, and Cabinet Final Assembly positions. Four-day work week (Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m) Competitive wages. Seven company-paid holidays. Perfect attendance bonuses. Incentive eligibility after one year of service. Company-paid health insurance...