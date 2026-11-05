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ALDOT to hold public hearing to discuss potential widening of 167
By Staff Report,5 days ago
The Alabama Dept. of Transportation (ALDOT) will host a public meeting on Nov. 10 in Troy to discuss the potential widening of SR-167 from Enterprise to Troy. The proposed project focuses on improving hurricane evacuation operations along SR-167 from Salem Road in Enterprise to Spradley Drive in Troy by increasing roadway capacity with additional lanes. The entirety of 167, from Enterprise to Troy, is currently two lanes and this project would increase it to a four-lane divided highway along with a fifth required center turn lane. The project would add lanes to approximately 31 miles of 167.
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