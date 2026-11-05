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Fantasy Football Week 9 Tight End Rankings: Brock Bowers, George Kittle
By Andrew Cooper,5 days ago
So a funny thing happened. This year, to maybe streamline my workload a bit, I decided that I would simply post my weekly fantasy football tight end ranking to social media like Twitter, BlueSky, Reddit, etc. I figured that is probably all folks wanted anyway. But, as it turns out, people apparently DO want to know what goes into the rankings process. So, I ended up answering so many questions and comments each week that I was actually writing MORE than I would just doing it as an article.