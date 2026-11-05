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Everything you need to know about Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz
By Stefan Persson,2 days ago
Anthony Stolarz is an American goaltender with the Toronto Maple Leafs and a Stanley Cup winner with the Florida Panthers in 2024. When Anthony Stolarz made his NHL debut for Philadelphia in November 2016, he became the first goaltender from New Jersey to start a game in the league’s history. He is 6’6″, and the sources that list his weight disagree by as much as 14 pounds.