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SafeSport Will Now Alert Schools, Clubs if Coaches Sanctioned for Abuse Continue to Work With Kids
By Hotty Toddy News Services,5 days ago
By Molly Hensley-Clancy, ProPublica. Co-published with The Washington Post. November 5, 2026, 5:00 a.m. EST. This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. The U.S. Center for SafeSport...