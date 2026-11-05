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Preston County Schools to take part in CarePortal pilot program
By Joe Nelson,5 days ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A pilot program that aims to connect families in need with community resources will now be put into use by the Preston County School System. The Preston County Board of Education unanimously approved the addition of the CarePortal pilot program that is implemented by the Chestnut Mountain Village. Chestnut Mountain Village Director Greg Clutter spoke about the opportunity to expand the program within the Preston County community on WAJR’s Talk of the Town, which has already served over 700 children within the county alone.