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Direct comparison of diagnostic models for pancreatic cancer in patients with new-onset diabetes in the British population
By Kevin Engel,2 days ago
Mellenthin, C., Meier, C. R., Jick, S., Bühler, L. H., Adamina, M., Schneider, C. Inclusion of patients with incomplete routine clinical data, with predictor-level missingness reported and a prespecified pragmatic imputation strategy applied consistently across models. Large routinely collected UK primary care cohort, including 197 092 patients with new-onset...