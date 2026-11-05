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Republicans race to act on debt ceiling, energy permits and IRS reform before January
By The National News Desk,5 days ago
Republicans have just weeks left to advance key legislative priorities before Democrats take control of Congress in January, setting up a critical lame-duck session that could have major consequences for government spending, energy prices and American taxpayers. With the national debt approaching $43 trillion, lawmakers are facing growing pressure to...