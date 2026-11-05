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Rising construction costs push NC school facility needs to $18B
By David N. Bass,4 days ago
North Carolina school districts say they need about $18 billion for new buildings, additions, and renovations over the next five years, up from $13 billion in 2021, according to a statewide survey presented to the State Board of Education on Nov. 4. Higher construction costs, rather than more individual projects, are driving most of the increase.