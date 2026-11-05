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7 Luxury Home Sales in the Washington Area—and Who Bought and Sold Them
By Washingtonian Staff,4 days ago
Bought by: Mary B. Fahrenkopf, a philanthropist. Bragging points: A Colonial-style home on more than an acre, with six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces, a two-story foyer, a library, a two-story family room, a billiards room, a recreation room with a projector, a gym, a playroom, a pool, and a three-car garage.
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