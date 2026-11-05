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Quote Me, Howie; Klobuchar's campaign promises
By Howie,3 days ago
Don Ness – “The results are clear. The people have spoken. But what is yet to be decided is what has been said and how that should shape our understanding of our country and our politics. That's a much more challenging conversation and a much more important one. Americans have finally rejected a style of politics that was tearing us apart and distracting us from the problems that matter most. This was a rejection of wars of choice; of undermining our allies on the global stage; of selling out to the interests of billionaires; of the federal government occupying American cities; of a politics of cruelty and selfishness; and perhaps most of all, it was a rejection of the politics of corruption and self-enrichment. Democrats must stay disciplined and focused on the core issues, on accountability, on re-establishing sanity and integrity into how we govern. Most importantly, Democrats need to understand that a victory of this size and scope is only possible when disaffected voters; fierce independents; and moderate Republicans chose to cast their vote for Democrats. No doubt in some case for the very first time. Don't take these voters for granted. Value those perspectives —b ring them into the fold – build a sustainable coalition of Americans strong enough to solve real problems, to build real shared prosperity. This was a needed course-correction for our country. But the real work in still ahead of us. Time to get to work.”
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