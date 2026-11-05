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UTSA Athletics Hall of Fame Profile: Tamara Luckemeyer
4 days ago
Volleyball November 05, 2026 SAN ANTONIO — The 2026 UTSA Athletics Hall of Fame Class was unveiled in August and will be inducted during Homecoming Weekend Friday-Saturday, Nov. 13-14. The class features Leonard Byrd (men’s track & field), Ryanne DuPree (women’s track & field), Tamara Luckemeyer (volleyball), Teresa Neighbors (women’s track & field) and Jessica Rogers (softball). The 2026 UTSA Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at Pedrotti’s Ranch. Cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the ceremony at 7 p.m. Tables and individual seats for the event are on sale now…