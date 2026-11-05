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Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki returning to lineup vs. Mammoth
By Canadian Press via Sportsnet.ca,,4 days ago
Montreal captain Nick Suzuki will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Utah Mammoth as the Canadiens look to rebound from Tuesday's historic loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Suzuki was ruled out for two to four weeks after defenceman Michael Kesselring's shot struck his left hand in the third period of Montreal's 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 20. The 27-year-old centre missed his first six contests after playing in 546 consecutive regular-season games to begin his career. The Canadiens (9-3-3) managed well without their captain, winning five straight games before falling 5-4 in overtime to...