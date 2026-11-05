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Rep. Blake Moore wins reelection in Utah's 2nd Congressional District race
By KUTV Staff,5 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Republican incumbent Blake Moore won reelection in Utah's 2nd Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Peter Crosby. Moore received 50.16% of the vote as of Thursday morning, compared to Crosby's 42.36%. Three additional candidates, Carlton E. Bowen, Robert M. Moesinger, and Daniel Cottam, received...
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