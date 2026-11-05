undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hanford Street Crimes Unit Pulls Loaded Glock Off Man During Kaweah Street Call
By Wendy Foster,5 days ago
Hanford police say a late-night call about unruly, possibly intoxicated people near Kaweah and Ivy streets ended with officers pulling a loaded Glock 17 handgun, fitted with an extended magazine, off a 20-year-old man who resisted as they tried to figure out what was bulging at his waistband. Joseph Isaiah King was booked into Kings County Jail after the Oct. 23 encounter, while two others who were briefly detained were released.
3