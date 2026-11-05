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Caring for the Caregiver Expo helps Ohio families find support and relaxation
By Brea Spencer,5 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio caregiver is expanding support for families facing the challenges of caring for loved ones with the Caring for the Caregiver Expo. After the death of her mother in 2004, founder Brenda D. Spencer and her sister stepped up to care for their grieving father, who struggled in the years that followed. The early days of caregiving brought the toughest challenges, but she said the family worked to ensure their father was safe, respected and not alone.